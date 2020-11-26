ALC1220-VB - audio buzzing/crackle/static

New build with a GIGABYTE B550I AORUS PRO AX. One of the attracting features was the higher end audio. But when I try to play games (only games - it doesn't happen on YouTube or Spotify) I get static audio/interference/buzzing, and it changes as I move around in the game. All hardware is brand new.



It happens with different headphones.



Oddly unplugging my monitor (ViewSonic Elite XG270QC) does away with the issue. The monitor is connected via DisplayPort to a RTX 3080. All hooked up to a Corsair SF750 power supply, on Windows 10.



I already have updated the drivers from Gigabyte's website and tried uninstalling and reinstalling as well as messing a bit in the audio settings such as removing enhancements and changing/lowering the bitrate to no help.



I don't understand why unplugging the monitor would help, and how to fix it otherwise. Has anyone run into this issue before?