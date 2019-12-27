Akira (Prototype - Unreleased Sega Mega Drive Game)

Kaneda !!!!!! "An early prototype of the unreleased Sega Mega Drive adaptation of Akira! Developed by Black Pearl Software sometime in late 1993 for a planned released in 1995, this game attempted to do a faithful adaptation of the original film by presenting various key scenes from the film in unique ways. The game features first person shooting, racing, platforming, and beat-em up segments to help illustrate the various points in the movie's story. Thought to have been lost since its initial debut in various media as well as the Summer Consumer Electronic Show (SCES 94) in 1994, an early prototype has been discovered and is presented for the first time in full! A huge thank you goes to Matsuda and an anonymous donor for giving us an opportunity to preserve and share this wonderful gem! Enjoy! Read more about this prototype here: https://bit.ly/2ZhfzYc"