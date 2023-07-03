Air cooler thermal transfer issues

So I've had an AIO for a long time and just moved to a new thermalright Frost Tower 120 air cooler. The question I have is due to thermal transfer, I've been running Prime 95 with AVX on a AMD 5700X for the last 20 minutes and it's sitting at 85°c but the cooler doesn't feel warm at all. And honestly still feels cold. Is that an issue with thermal transfer from the CPU or is that just inherent on how the air coolers feel. I remember back in the day when I had my 8350 the thing was an absolute heat monster even though the temperatures were lower than what I'm seeing now on my CPU. Thoughts?