Air cooler thermal transfer issues

So I've had an AIO for a long time and just moved to a new thermalright Frost Tower 120 air cooler. The question I have is due to thermal transfer, I've been running Prime 95 with AVX on a AMD 5700X for the last 20 minutes and it's sitting at 85°c but the cooler doesn't feel warm at all. And honestly still feels cold. Is that an issue with thermal transfer from the CPU or is that just inherent on how the air coolers feel. I remember back in the day when I had my 8350 the thing was an absolute heat monster even though the temperatures were lower than what I'm seeing now on my CPU. Thoughts?
 
everything is fine, ryzen 5000 series are hot due the nature of the architecture and precision boost nature, it will clock as high as possible, while keeping the temps at just thermal or power limits, also some motherboard manufacturers tend to have higher limits which makes some cpu's run hotter to keep higher boost clocks.

also, talking about the FX 8350, the thing is, at 32nm the density being a 315mm² die size allows for way better heat transfer and dissipation, than the ryzen 5700X at 7nm and the 81mm² die size those chips tend to clock as much as possible to stay at or below 90C so, again, everything it's fine.
 
seems ok but you could always remount it to see if it helps and or if you left the plastic sticker on it...
 
