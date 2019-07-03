Air cooler for mini-itx Ryzen?

I was re-cabling the back side of my case this weekend and let some magic smoke out--the SATA port for the CPU water pump partially melted. Fortunately I saw it after just a couple of seconds and shut the thing down, and nothing else seems to have been damaged. I ran out to Fry's and picked up a Thermaltake Silent Frio 14, and it seems to be working pretty well, keeping the computer reasonably cool and pretty quiet. (right now, with a handful of tabs across three browsers, the CPU temp is hovering around 36C. In games it might go up to the 50s, and I don't normally run things that would really stress the CPU beyond stuff like Prime95 tests. I'm almost certainly going to replace the CPU with something like a 3600X after the reviews come out, but I want to see how the various chips tend to handle overclocking so I can try to get a fairly fast one.



The problem: I'm using a Corsair 280X case and a mini-ITX motherboard, and the TT 14 is a 165mm fan, and the case has only 145mm clearance. Nice job, right? So I'd like to get something smaller that will be capable of cooling my 1600X or a 6- or 8-core Ryzen 3000 while also being as quiet as possible. (If I wind up doing video transcoding and it gets loud for a bit, that's OK, but for gaming I'd like to keep the temps reasonable and, again, as quiet as possible.)



I have about 90mm of width available, so a really big cooler is right out.



Suggestions?