AIO with best software ?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Yes and no. You can typically control the speed of the pump and fans from the motherboard. However, if it has RGB lighting it would require whatever software that brand has to use it. iCUE for Corsair, Armory Crate for ASUS, etc.If software is even required for a AIO. Sorry new to it.
I used to use a Thermaltake AIO and run an MSI AIO here and there and never install their software.The really fancy and expensive AIOs have software for the rgb/displays and some might give you pump and fan status, etc., (like Corsair) but it's not actually necessary.
My killer Arctic Freezer II has no software nonsense at all and still works great.