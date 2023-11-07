AIO with best software ?

ng4ever said:
If software is even required for a AIO. Sorry new to it. :(
Yes and no. You can typically control the speed of the pump and fans from the motherboard. However, if it has RGB lighting it would require whatever software that brand has to use it. iCUE for Corsair, Armory Crate for ASUS, etc.
 
The really fancy and expensive AIOs have software for the rgb/displays and some might give you pump and fan status, etc., (like Corsair) but it's not actually necessary.

My killer Arctic Freezer II has no software nonsense at all and still works great.
 
Grebuloner said:
I used to use a Thermaltake AIO and run an MSI AIO here and there and never install their software.
 
