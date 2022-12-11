AIO newbie here- what stores or websites have good reviews?

My rig is based on an ASUS X570 Strix-E, AMD 3900X CPU, and 32 GB RAM. I'm still using the stock AMD Wraith cooler. I'm tired of how the stock cooler spins up and then spins down after just a few seconds, and does that a lot. I'm running on stock settings, no overclocking except AMD PBO. So I am finally ready to pull the trigger on an AIO cooling solution. I bought and had to return an Arctic Cooler Freezer II 420 because it would not fit my Phanteks Enthoo Pro case for a top mount. I have carefully measured clearances for radiator and pump so I don't make that mistake again.



I like do to my own research. I have been looking at various AIO coolers on Newegg. How much credibility is there with the reviews on Newegg (or Amazon, etc.)? Any good review sites? Do I believe every 1-star review by someone who had a bad experience on install, or a failed pump after a short time?



Of course, I'm interested in suggestions from the guys here, Any recommended vendors? Any vendors to avoid? Since my case has solid sides, no windows, RGB lighting is not something I can really use. And I would like to spend under $200.



In advance, thanks.