marshac

marshac

Mar 25, 2003
2,180
I got a new monitor for Christmas (43" wide) and have been having a hard time finding desktop photos at a high enough resolution. Today it occurred to me to try one of the AI-powered sharpening tools that have started to become available - fairly good results! Below is a close-up of a section of the Space Needle - left is the original photos, the right is sharpened. The difference is quite noticeable on the desktop. Kind of a cool tool to keep in the back pocket if you find something that you like, but isn't quite the right size.

1586112427050.png
 
