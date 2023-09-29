AI is woke

Archaea

Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
11,748
My experimentation with Bing AI tonight:

I saw a headline on MSN about some of the things you could do with AI image generation these days, and another article saying how good AI image generation has become to create realistic human being pictures that are nearly believable. I haven't seen that, when I tried a couple generated pictures, the humans look unnatural. So I took it a little further in the following conversation, and encountered a logic error because of woke programming, but then got the boot from the AI conversation for pointing it out.


1695965118543.png


1695965158063.png


1695965187158.png


1695965212724.png
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top