AI GPU production to be constrained till end of 2024 due to TSMC packaging capacity crunch

TSMC currently produces the vast majority of processors that power popular AI services, including compute GPUs (such as AMD's Instinct MI250 and NVIDIA's A100 and H100), FPGAs, and specialized ASICs from companies like d-Matrix and Tenstorrent as well as proprietary processors from cloud service providers, such as AWS's Trainium and Inferentia as well as Google's TPU.It is noteworthy that compute GPUs, FPGAs, and accelerators from CSPs all use HBM memory to get the highest bandwidth possible and use TSMC's interposer-based chip-on-wafer-on-substrate(CoWoS) packaging.While traditional outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) companies like ASE and Amkor also offer similar packaging technologies, it looks like TSMC is getting the lion's share of the orders, which is why it can barely meet demand for its packaging services.Industry analysts believe that OSATs are less motivated to offer advanced packaging services because it requires them to invest hefty amounts of capital and poses more financial risks than traditional packaging. For example, if something goes wrong with a mainstream processor that sits on an organic substrate, an OSAT loses only one chip, whereas if something goes wrong with a package carrying four chiplets and eight HBM memory stacks, the company loses hundreds if not thousands of dollars. Since OSATs do not get substantial margins making those chiplets, such risks slow down the expansion of advanced packaging capacity at OSATs, even though advanced packaging costs significantly more money than traditional packaging.