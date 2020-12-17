AI-Enabled Cheetos Offer Promise of the Perfect Puff

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
"PepsiCo has developed an AI system to ensure each Cheetos meets its standards on shape, density and crunchiness
PepsiCo Inc. said it would soon deploy an artificial-intelligence system designed to help ensure its Cheetos cheese-puff snacks all have the same texture, crunch and shape.
The food-and-beverage company, which makes Cheetos, Doritos, Lay’s and other snack brands along with its namesake sodas, has developed an AI system that can assess the quality of the fluorescent orange, crunchy puff as they are made and can automatically adjust its Cheetos-making equipment if the snacks don’t meet PepsiCo’s specifications.""
https://science.slashdot.org/story/...led-cheetos-offer-promise-of-the-perfect-puff
https://science.slashdot.org/story/...led-cheetos-offer-promise-of-the-perfect-puff