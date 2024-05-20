AI-based system: what to look for?

Just occurred to me that my next upgrade should have a decent amount of local processing power. I am a heavy Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop user, and Adobe has been steadily adding AI and features for processing images. I shoot RAW, for the quality and flexibility of resulting "developed" images. I know I will need to upgrade my GPU card, since Adobe has been using that for AI. However, with the arrival of AI-based CPUs, I expect that Adobe will also depend on the CPU for some AI-based processing.
So what should I look for (wait for) in my next major upgrade? Assume that I will upgrade within 2 years. If it matters, I have a 4-fan AIO cooler for my CPU, which is an AMD Ryzen 9 7900x.
