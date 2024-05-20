AI-based system: what to look for?

philb2 said: the normal product life cycle will resume. (I am assuming.) If I am assuming right, Click to expand...

It must yes either disapear and be cloud base or become more stable (like 3d, sound, etc... did before, could be faster than ever considering the amount of money being spent).My guess in 12 months, we a full third generation of NPUs in the wild and an idea of the software side, one possible (almost certain) reason they made chatgpt 4-o free to use could be that it is cost way less to run than chatgpt 3 and the previous 4, making them too costly to run those and made them obsolete overnight. What a 15 watts npu can do will change dramatically and fast, still on a desktop it will be hard to beat what those big discrete GPU can do in that domain, it is hard to imagine (for adobe stuff where often cloud is not an issue) that the latency added by using the gpu instead of the cpu will be an issue or that dgpu will not continue to be magnitude stronger, considering the power budget and Nvidia position in the field.