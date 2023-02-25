AI-Based Code-Completion Tool Tabnine Now Offers Automatic Unit Test Generation

erek
Tabnine Supports some core programming languages which is more than Diffblue that only does Java
“Tabnine is able to provide code completions on three different levels by completing a line, completing a whole function, or converting natural language comments into code. It can run either in the Cloud or on premises to match distinct privacy and compliance requirements. It must be noted that Tabnine code completion supports a larger set of languages than unit testing generation, additionally including Rust, Go, and Bash.
In the last year several services have been launched to generate code suggestions, including GitHub Copilot, AWS CodeWhisperer, OpenAI Codex and others. Tabnine is the first to also provide unit testing generation.
On a related note, Tabnine has also announcedit has reached 1M+ monthly users.”
Source: https://www.infoq.com/news/2023/02/tabnine-ai-unit-testing/
