AI assistants - beyond search or turn the lights on and off?

So, I see there are note taking / meeting summary tools all over the place. For those that are jumping in, what are you using?



I have a couple customers using Fireflies. I kicked the first instance I saw out of a meeting since the customer didn't alert me nor speak up when I asked "who's that"? Many I've looked into require joining the meetings. Pros and cons, for sure. Some are able to join meetings you can't attend and summarize the content for you. That would be pretty cool. Get an AI me going to all these meetings? Oh yeah, moonlighting was discussed elsewhere. This could help. Funny if one day a bunch of meeting AI's showed to a call and there was no meeting.



I found a tool called Jamie - that works in stealth mode. It doesn't join meetings, just listens in to your system audio and summarizes the stuff. Works OK. Again, pros and cons on this one. I like the stealth mode but, it's a bit pricey as a regular subscription to just take notes. I'd be looking at over $100 a month for the number of meetings I'd ask it to summarize so I can cut back on note taking and focus on the conversations.



I was looking for one that I could dump a recording into after the fact. Any recommendations for something affordable?



What else is out there for note taking - and what's the value in your opinion?



What other AI tools are you starting to use or seriously considering using regularly for "business admin" sort of tasks?