Ageia PhysX and Windows 10

I wonder if PhysX works on Windows 10
It still probably makes more sense to install separate Windows 7 without Nvidia PhysX enabled for those few games that works only on Ageia...
What is your experience with this?
And is it worth to use PhysX for games which use both PPU and GPU PhysX?
Anyway I bought used Ageia card for about 30$ to because I saw Infernal supports it and I wonder if I should maybe prepare Windows 7 installation beforehand to test it in timely fashion.
