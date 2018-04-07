Ageia PhysX and Windows 10

If I remember correctly, the Ageia PPU was about on par with a NVIDIA Series 8 8500GT 256MB GPU from 2007.There are a few games which will only run with a PPU and not a GPU for PhysX, OP is right for sure, but those games are all no newer than from ~2007 at the absolute latest.I get it for the historic/legacy/soon-to-be-retro and collectors aspects, but beyond that, the Ageia PPU is worthless for anything within the last 10 years.Even when acting as a FPU for FP32, it only gets around 20 GFLOPS at best, and has 128MB of dedicated GDDR2/3 VRAM, so even in the scientific area, it won't take one very far.However, for the retro aspect, I say go for it, and props for XoR_ for getting one!I might have to pick up one myself, especially one from BFG Tech, may that company RIP.EDIT:Damn you XoR_ and your stupid retro bullshit... because of you I went out and got the PCI *and* the PCI-E Ageia PPUs.At this rate, you're going to make me go broke!