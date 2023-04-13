Age old question: Seagate or WD? help

philfromMPC
n00b
- Joined
- May 19, 2015
- Messages
- 23
Hi all,
I have been away from computers for a while...youthful enthusiasm replaced by utilitarian "if-it-ain't-broke" mentality. Anyway, I am looking for a new HDD and as usual, the money issue comes up. What's the best bang for buck but also reliable? I am looking at two 4TB 5400RPM HDD
https://www.microcenter.com/product...rpm-sata-iii-6gb-s-35-internal-smr-hard-drive
https://www.microcenter.com/product...rpm-sata-iii-6gb-s-35-internal-smr-hard-drive
I don't know the qualities of these companies anymore. Any opinions on either HDD? Thank you.
