Age old question: Seagate or WD? help

P

philfromMPC

n00b
Joined
May 19, 2015
Messages
23
Hi all,
I have been away from computers for a while...youthful enthusiasm replaced by utilitarian "if-it-ain't-broke" mentality. Anyway, I am looking for a new HDD and as usual, the money issue comes up. What's the best bang for buck but also reliable? I am looking at two 4TB 5400RPM HDD

https://www.microcenter.com/product...rpm-sata-iii-6gb-s-35-internal-smr-hard-drive

https://www.microcenter.com/product...rpm-sata-iii-6gb-s-35-internal-smr-hard-drive

I don't know the qualities of these companies anymore. Any opinions on either HDD? Thank you.
 
