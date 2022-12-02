Age old question, best overall browser for win 11?

I still use Firefox and continue to have great results. It's basically the only semi-popular browser still out there that isn't based on Chrome. If you use a Chromium-based browser, even something like Edge or even Brave, you are still supporting the Google Chrome monopoly. Chromium is "open source" but Google still very much controls the direction of development, and people still end up steered toward Chrome.



The reason why Firefox occasionally has issues with certain sites is because website developers get lazy and simply program their site for Chrome rather than using actual web standards. As long as it works with Chrome, they don't care if other browsers work correctly or not. Sort of like 15-20 years ago when every site only worried about Internet Explorer compatibility. Unfortunately this is only getting worse as Chrome solidifies it's monopoly. So the real question is not about what browser you want to use, it's more about how firmly you are willing to allow Google to squeeze your testicles.



Thankfully Firefox still works fine 99.5% of the time, including all of the sites that I care about. Edge is fine for the few remaining sites.