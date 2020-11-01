AG coatings and the effects on image quality?

I came across people removing the protective AG layer on some monitors, seemed pretty crazy considering the risk but after seeing what this film actually looks like it starts to make sense.
Coming from a CRT where glossy coatings seem to be the norm I figure removing AG layer may be a worthwhile mod for the cheap LCD ill be using from now on...
Anyone know what sorts of positive effects on image quality this is likely to have, aside from less grain?
Any negative effects? Obviously aside from the reflections, which I'm well used to by now from the CRT.
From images the zero coating screen do look alarmingly reflective... unless theres something to show for it it could be a regretable decision.
