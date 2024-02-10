Afterburner sucks!

This program SUCKS!
The AIB program for the gpu doesn't work with this one game - so, I thought I'd try Afterburner - you need a manual or something. The options you want - framerate/frametime etc. - anything and everything to do with frames is greyed out.
I know you need Riva Turner - that program is running but it makes no difference. I don't see how this program became so popular and there's practically no alternatives except for the gpu company-provided alternatives.
