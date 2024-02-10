Afterburner sucks!

pavel

This program SUCKS!

The AIB program for the gpu doesn't work with this one game - so, I thought I'd try Afterburner - you need a manual or something. The options you want - framerate/frametime etc. - anything and everything to do with frames is greyed out.

I know you need Riva Turner - that program is running but it makes no difference. I don't see how this program became so popular and there's practically no alternatives except for the gpu company-provided alternatives.
 
ok...
what gpu? what game?
if its an amd gpu, you might need to manually add the game to the game section. it doesnt always pick everything up.
also, framerate monitoring needs to have rivatuner and it may not pick up some games, dx12 stuff is iffy.
 
