After cutting the cord from DirectTV...

Executioner
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2015
- Messages
- 540
Should I get a DVR in order to record shows on regular TV and streaming channels?
I'm asking because I've always had cable, and after an increase of $100 on my DirectTV, I decided to cut the cord since I'm retired and don't want to spend that kind of money for DirectTV. Do they work like the one I currently have with DirectTV? Can I record shows in advance?
I'm asking because I've always had cable, and after an increase of $100 on my DirectTV, I decided to cut the cord since I'm retired and don't want to spend that kind of money for DirectTV. Do they work like the one I currently have with DirectTV? Can I record shows in advance?