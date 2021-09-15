Affinity- operating system

ssssssss said: Im talking about affinity scheduling, in order to compare between CPU-pinning VS CPU affinity in scheduling Click to expand...

I'm not sure what you are getting at. For most applications, there is no need to set affinity manually. The scheduler is more than capable of handling this. The scheduler is one thing that gets better in each iteration of Windows, especially as it relates to newer processor architectures. In the early days of SMP and multi-core Windows based systems, we had to set the affinity only when an application wasn't capable of dealing with or supporting SMT in any way shape or form. Today, it's something that's primarily there for legacy applications.