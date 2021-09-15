Affinity- operating system

What is Affinity_? Please explain it with a small example , please do not answer with this ( ask google), there are lots of resources on Google and all them are un-understandable and not for nOObs :)
 
Talking about a process's thread affinity?

It is the logical core or thread(s) that the process runs on. This can be automatically chosen by the OS based on load, resources, and CPU time used by the process, or manually defined by the user or the program itself.
 
Im talking about affinity scheduling, in order to compare between CPU-pinning VS CPU affinity in scheduling
 
I'm not sure what you are getting at. For most applications, there is no need to set affinity manually. The scheduler is more than capable of handling this. The scheduler is one thing that gets better in each iteration of Windows, especially as it relates to newer processor architectures. In the early days of SMP and multi-core Windows based systems, we had to set the affinity only when an application wasn't capable of dealing with or supporting SMT in any way shape or form. Today, it's something that's primarily there for legacy applications.
 
