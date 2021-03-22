Affinity Designer, Photo, Publisher and Textures, Overlays, Fonts 50% off

https://affinity.serif.com/en-us/store/

I figure someone here might be interested in these.

The Affinity apps are all graphic design apps that can be purchased for a one time fee, as opposed to the subscription model that some companies use.

Right now, all 3 of their apps Designer, Photo and Publisher are half off, going for $24.99 each right now.

They also have a handful of textures, overlays and fonts that are on sale for half off as well ranging from like $5 to $25.

Everything is available at the link posted up top. I have no clue how long these sales last for.


I bought designer a month or so ago and have been messing around with it. I'm not a graphic designer at all and have found it pretty easy to use and figure out so far. It seems like there's enough of a community to get most questions answered by a quick web search. IMO, the price makes it nice to mess around with a legit copy of a piece of graphic design software.
 
I bought these a while back as well -- I think when I got 'em they were on sale for $30 or so each at the time. Designer is especially nice as a cheap way to make vector graphics.
 
