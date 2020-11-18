Advice time: what is the cheapest, currently available 'good' card (to use while waiting for 3080 / 6800xt?)

I've a friend who's built a high end PC (Ryzen 9 3900xt class, with all similar level components). We've been waiting since the 3080 launch to buy a GPU. We all know this sad tale. Now he's got a box he can't turn on.



I dug out a really old ATI card (only had DVI out) - but we could not get it to talk to the monitor ASUS Tuf VG27AQ (even using the original ATI DVI to HDMI dongle).



So... given that we've likely weeks to months before stocks come in in any numbers that 'real people' can buy one...



What super-cheap, but capable card can he buy that will at least let him turn on the box and load the OS / start using the computer?