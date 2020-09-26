Advice On RAID-5 PCIe Controllers For Windows 10

Hello.

I am looking for advice on consumer array controllers to use in a home PC running Windows 10.

Need:
PCIe​
Hardware RAID-5​
Internal SATA ports (SFF8087 OK)​
Support consumer (non-TLER) SATA drives​

Nice-to-have:
RAID-50 / 60​
Cache​
Battery backup​
SATA3​

Possible systems are (chipset):
X58​
Q87​
X370​

I just tried an LSI 9260, but it did not work (Q87 & X370). Not sure if it was a bad card or if my systems did not support it. One motherboard I tried it in (Q87) was on the qualified list. Also have a 3ware 9650SE, but is not stable in the X58 & X370 systems.

Any suggestions are appreciated.
 
