Advice On RAID-5 PCIe Controllers For Windows 10

Hello.
I am looking for advice on consumer array controllers to use in a home PC running Windows 10.
Need:
PCIe
Hardware RAID-5
Internal SATA ports (SFF8087 OK)
Support consumer (non-TLER) SATA drives
Nice-to-have:
RAID-50 / 60
Cache
Battery backup
SATA3
Possible systems are (chipset):
X58
Q87
X370
I just tried an LSI 9260, but it did not work (Q87 & X370). Not sure if it was a bad card or if my systems did not support it. One motherboard I tried it in (Q87) was on the qualified list. Also have a 3ware 9650SE, but is not stable in the X58 & X370 systems.
Any suggestions are appreciated.