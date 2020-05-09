Advice on planned OCing/cooling

E

EnderW

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Sep 25, 2003
Messages
10,954
Planning to finish the following system this weekend, do you guys think it is feasible?

Case: Fractal Nano
PSU: EVGA SFX with Silverstone bracket
MB: Gigabyte Z390
CPU: 9600K
RAM: 16GB b-die 3200MHz C14
GPU: MSI Ventus 2080 RTX OC

I’m hoping for a 5.2GHz overclock on the CPU. For cooling I have 2x Noctua 140mm intake, 1x 120mm intake, 1x 120mm exhaust. For CPU heatsink I have a Thermalright HR-02 but just got a U14S I can swap in if necessary.

Basically just asking if my hopes for 5.2GHz from this is realistic and any advice on the cooling plan
 

Attachments

Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top