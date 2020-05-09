Advice on planned OCing/cooling

Planning to finish the following system this weekend, do you guys think it is feasible?
Case: Fractal Nano
PSU: EVGA SFX with Silverstone bracket
MB: Gigabyte Z390
CPU: 9600K
RAM: 16GB b-die 3200MHz C14
GPU: MSI Ventus 2080 RTX OC
I’m hoping for a 5.2GHz overclock on the CPU. For cooling I have 2x Noctua 140mm intake, 1x 120mm intake, 1x 120mm exhaust. For CPU heatsink I have a Thermalright HR-02 but just got a U14S I can swap in if necessary.
Basically just asking if my hopes for 5.2GHz from this is realistic and any advice on the cooling plan
Case: Fractal Nano
PSU: EVGA SFX with Silverstone bracket
MB: Gigabyte Z390
CPU: 9600K
RAM: 16GB b-die 3200MHz C14
GPU: MSI Ventus 2080 RTX OC
I’m hoping for a 5.2GHz overclock on the CPU. For cooling I have 2x Noctua 140mm intake, 1x 120mm intake, 1x 120mm exhaust. For CPU heatsink I have a Thermalright HR-02 but just got a U14S I can swap in if necessary.
Basically just asking if my hopes for 5.2GHz from this is realistic and any advice on the cooling plan
Attachments
-
347 KB Views: 0
Last edited: