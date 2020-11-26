Advice on new PC speakers

Hello everyone,
Me and the wife are looking for a new pair of PC speakers, and could use some advice.
First off, this is what we're considering:
My wife has her eyes set on the Edifier R1280T. She's had bookshelf speakers before, and really liked it.
I'm considering either the Logitech Z333 or the Logitech Z533. I'd also be willing to get the Edifier, if for whatever reason it's the obvious choice.
We're looking for input both on the above mentioned, but new suggestions are also welcome.
We're not interested in headphones at all. The speakers will be used for gaming, occasionally listening to music or the odd movie. The main focus is gaming. We play MMO, RPG, Strategy, and adventure games mostly. No FPS games. Price no higher than $150 US (For 1 set). They have to be either bookshelf speakers (Where the subwoofer is in the speakers itself), or 2.1 that has a separate subwoofer. We simply don't have the option to set up a decent surround system at the moment.
We realize that the price point is probably a tad on the low side, but neither of us is an audiophile, so paying much more seems like a waste of money to us. We'd rather put the money towards other hardware for our new PCs.
Me and the wife are looking for a new pair of PC speakers, and could use some advice.
First off, this is what we're considering:
My wife has her eyes set on the Edifier R1280T. She's had bookshelf speakers before, and really liked it.
I'm considering either the Logitech Z333 or the Logitech Z533. I'd also be willing to get the Edifier, if for whatever reason it's the obvious choice.
We're looking for input both on the above mentioned, but new suggestions are also welcome.
We're not interested in headphones at all. The speakers will be used for gaming, occasionally listening to music or the odd movie. The main focus is gaming. We play MMO, RPG, Strategy, and adventure games mostly. No FPS games. Price no higher than $150 US (For 1 set). They have to be either bookshelf speakers (Where the subwoofer is in the speakers itself), or 2.1 that has a separate subwoofer. We simply don't have the option to set up a decent surround system at the moment.
We realize that the price point is probably a tad on the low side, but neither of us is an audiophile, so paying much more seems like a waste of money to us. We'd rather put the money towards other hardware for our new PCs.