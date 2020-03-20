Advice on Amplifier

H

Hulk

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 4, 2005
Messages
5,930
I'd like to hook up speakers and sub to my computer. I just bought Onix Rocket Tyke speakers and sub. They are old but I own AV123 speakers and they are awesome. Anyways, on the Onix Rockets I can't find any info on how many watts the speakers are, anyone know? I know that the sub is 100 watts. What kind of small amp should I get for this setup?

Here is a link to the speakers (I have the 2.1 setup not the 5.1 setup).

https://www.digitaltrends.com/speaker-reviews/onix-rocket-tykes-5-1-review/

I'd like to get a small amp and don't really want a AV amp because they are too big, although I guess I could buy one if someone could tell me what small cheap AV amp I could get.

I was thinking about this:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B077Z7DBR...olid=1SYDWH66RTUXX&psc=1&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it

But it's only 20 watts RMS per channel, not sure how many watts the Rockets are but I'm guessing maybe 50?

What do you guys think?
 
