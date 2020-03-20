Advice on Amplifier

Onix Rocket Tyke speakers and sub.

I'd like to hook up speakers and sub to my computer. I just boughtThey are old but I own AV123 speakers and they are awesome. Anyways, on the Onix Rockets I can't find any info on how many watts the speakers are, anyone know? I know that the sub is 100 watts. What kind of small amp should I get for this setup?Here is a link to the speakers (I have the 2.1 setup not the 5.1 setup).I'd like to get a small amp and don't really want a AV amp because they are too big, although I guess I could buy one if someone could tell me what small cheap AV amp I could get.I was thinking about this:But it's only 20 watts RMS per channel, not sure how many watts the Rockets are but I'm guessing maybe 50?What do you guys think?