Advice Needed: Stimulus Upgrade

I'm sure many people will be spending their stimulus checks on PC upgrades and I'm hoping to do the same. However, I'm not really sure what would be the best upgrade for me at the moment. I primarily use my computer for gaming.



CPU:AMD 1700x OC to 3.9

GPU: Gigabyte 5700XT

RAM: Corsair Vengeance LPX 2x8GB DDR 3000MHZ C15

Mobo: ASUS ROG STRIX B350-F Gaming

Monitor: LG 25UM56 25" Ultrawide Gaming Monitor 60Hz



I recently upgraded SSD, case, PSU, and GPU so those should be fine.



I guess my biggest question is whether it's worth upgrading from 1700x to a 3600x or whether I should wait for the 4000 series and whether I'll need a new Mobo or not.