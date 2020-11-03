Advice needed for my dad's PC

Hey there,



I am helping my dad buil a computer. The fact is i know quiet alot about computers but mostly focussed on gaming, i have a feeling i might get to expensive parts for him.

I am mostly looking for a guideline on CPU and GPU.

His budget is around €1.000 in total (for everything, not just CPU and GPU).



He is using his computer for the following things:

Working with Windows 10

Using the Microsoft office applications like Word, Excel, PowerPoint etc

Working with the Adobe applications like Photoshop, Muse, Indesign etc.

Likes to make videos using Premiere from Adobe

Watch films on his computer (Netflix)

Wants to design website for business use.

Wants to create a website were people can follow courses, something like Studyflx of studyfy. So he does have a lot of content.

He likes to listen to music very much, his current PC is 10 years old so this really is not an issue.

He also works in Teams (business use). Having meetings, communicating with his students, sharing content.



Could anyone help me out here?



Thanks!