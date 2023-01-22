additional RAM causing crash?

SLP Firehawk
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 30, 2020
- Messages
- 165
Hello.
I bought this RAM
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-128gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232965?Item=N82E16820232965
and it has been working great for 2+ years
Recently I bought another set of the silver version of it
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088QS8D6J?psc=1&ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details
because the original gold was discontinued
and I installed 2 sticks of the silver kit to the 4 from the earlier kit so I now have a total of 6 sticks installed
Everything seemed to be fine but as I am using the PC more now it is having some random reboots and error screens. I also changed up and added some SSDs around the same time so I am unsure what the problem is. Attached are screen shots that may help. I figured I better ask the wonderful experts here since I don't know what to do.
Thank you for your time.
I bought this RAM
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-128gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232965?Item=N82E16820232965
and it has been working great for 2+ years
Recently I bought another set of the silver version of it
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088QS8D6J?psc=1&ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details
because the original gold was discontinued
and I installed 2 sticks of the silver kit to the 4 from the earlier kit so I now have a total of 6 sticks installed
Everything seemed to be fine but as I am using the PC more now it is having some random reboots and error screens. I also changed up and added some SSDs around the same time so I am unsure what the problem is. Attached are screen shots that may help. I figured I better ask the wonderful experts here since I don't know what to do.
Thank you for your time.