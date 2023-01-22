additional RAM causing crash?

Hello.I bought this RAMand it has been working great for 2+ yearsRecently I bought another set of the silver version of itbecause the original gold was discontinuedand I installed 2 sticks of the silver kit to the 4 from the earlier kit so I now have a total of 6 sticks installedEverything seemed to be fine but as I am using the PC more now it is having some random reboots and error screens. I also changed up and added some SSDs around the same time so I am unsure what the problem is. Attached are screen shots that may help. I figured I better ask the wonderful experts here since I don't know what to do.Thank you for your time.