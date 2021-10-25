Adding a new drive - read only?

MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Fully [H]
Joined
Aug 3, 2004
Messages
20,256
Hey everyone,

Garuda linux here (arc based)

I have been reinstalling various versions of Garuda to land on one I like so lots of redoing things.

When i gparted my 2nd and 3rd SSD's in the system, It only mounts it with read only permissions with root as the owner.

Is this something I will always have to change if I add / redo a drive, is set permissions using chmod or something to give the logged in (my main user) rw access to the newly added drives?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top