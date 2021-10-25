Adding a new drive - read only?

MrGuvernment
Hey everyone,
Garuda linux here (arc based)
I have been reinstalling various versions of Garuda to land on one I like so lots of redoing things.
When i gparted my 2nd and 3rd SSD's in the system, It only mounts it with read only permissions with root as the owner.
Is this something I will always have to change if I add / redo a drive, is set permissions using chmod or something to give the logged in (my main user) rw access to the newly added drives?
