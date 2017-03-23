Added unmanaged switch- now running into a major issue

tntsniper
So this is one that I've been banging my head against the wall for hours. I can usually figure things out through research, this however, I cannot find anything.
The Quick Version:
Plex works on wifi on the Samsung TV app fine, when I connect to a TP-Link TL-SG105 unmanaged switch, it will not.
The Detailed Version:
So I just got a 4k TV and tried streaming a very large 4K movie using the built in Plex app on my Samsung 65KS8000. It stuttered over my wireless network. I however, did have 1 hard wired jack by the TV, but it was being used by another device. I decided I would buy an unmanaged gigabit switch (i hate not home running, but I wasn't going to run a separate cable for this).
I get the switch yesterday, the TV and my other device are connected to the internet fine. Great! I then go to watch Plex on my KS8000 and then I start getting "Cannot connect to server". I spent 4 hours trying to figure this out and then just gave up at 2am. If I connect through my wifi, it works fine, but the second it goes through that unmanaged switch, it won't connect to plex.
Here's what I've done:
- I attempted to use the TV browser to reach the server's IP 192.168.1.201:32400/web to no avail when using the switch. When using wifi, it goes through.
- I can see the TV is listed as "local host" under dhcp leases in pfsense.
- I tried to manually enter in the server's IP address and port through the TV app, but it didnt work.
Here's my setup:
pfsense router/firewall
netgear prosafe 24 port switch
3 ubiquity AC Pro's
ubiquity cloud key
TP-Link TL-SG105 (unmanaged) switch-- newly added
There's no other switches, this is the first time I have not home runned a connection.
Thanks in advance everyone!!