Added unmanaged switch- now running into a major issue

So this is one that I've been banging my head against the wall for hours. I can usually figure things out through research, this however, I cannot find anything.The Quick Version:Plex works on wifi on the Samsung TV app fine, when I connect to a TP-Link TL-SG105 unmanaged switch, it will not.The Detailed Version:So I just got a 4k TV and tried streaming a very large 4K movie using the built in Plex app on my Samsung 65KS8000. It stuttered over my wireless network. I however, did have 1 hard wired jack by the TV, but it was being used by another device. I decided I would buy an unmanaged gigabit switch (i hate not home running, but I wasn't going to run a separate cable for this).I get the switch yesterday, the TV and my other device are connected to the internet fine. Great! I then go to watch Plex on my KS8000 and then I start getting "Cannot connect to server". I spent 4 hours trying to figure this out and then just gave up at 2am. If I connect through my wifi, it works fine, but the second it goes through that unmanaged switch, it won't connect to plex.Here's what I've done:What am I doing wrong here? Any help would be much appreciated.Here's my setup:pfsense router/firewallnetgear prosafe 24 port switch3 ubiquity AC Pro'subiquity cloud keyTP-Link TL-SG105 (unmanaged) switch-- newly addedThere's no other switches, this is the first time I have not home runned a connection.Thanks in advance everyone!!