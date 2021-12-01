Add a mic or by headset ?

Currently using Sennheiser 598SE plugged in to a Epos GSX 1200 and my mic is Samson USB mic, can recall model number. I'm trying to clear up desk clutter so I would like to do away with the mic. I'm down to two options, keep the 598SE and add a modmic uni or buy the EPOS H6Pro headset. If price were not considered, will I notice any difference in sound ? I considered the Beyerdynamic MMX100, but I have Ferengi ears, so it's a no go.



Thanks