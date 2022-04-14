Adaptive Sync Config Guide?

So I just kind of update my desktop rig... Completely new to me is G-Sync and how to config it. I have a 3080 and a Gigabyte M32U (2160p @ 144 Hz and G-Sync compatible, not certified).
From what I've read... The optimum config is:
1. G-Sync on, enable G-Sync compatible mode since the screen is not G-Sync certified.
2. Set Maximum Frame Rate to 141.
3. Turn on V-Sync <<< This confused me a lot... isn't the point of G-Sync is to avoid using V-Sync?
So if anyone can help, what is the optimum config for my setup? I follow the 3 configs above and it seems like there's still some micro-stuttering (no tearing though).
