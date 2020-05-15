Adaptec RAID will not power off

The drives are reported in Adaptec Storage Manager as supporting both reduced rpm and powered off states.

I turned off everything that could block the power off - AV, Dropbox, the indexing service in my Windows OS is only limited to files on SSD.

My OS is on a separate SSD.

Intel i7, SSD Samgung EVO, RAID-10: 4x WD2003FYYS-0 7200 RPM, Windows 10 latest.

Adaptec RAID driver is 7.1.0.30034 from 29.11.2012.

I have a little bit ancient Adaptec RAID 2405 controller, but it works fine for my RAID-10 4 HDDs array for archiving data.Now, I actually need that array just once a week, as my OS and most of my work data is on a separate SSD.I would love to have that 7200 RPM disks powered down for energy conservation and lowering the noise, but they won't.In the dedicated Adaptec Storage Manager I set Actions -> Power settings -> Set timers, and then give it "Power off drives after: 3 mins".But it would not power them off.1. What can be the cause it is not powering off the drives? Maybe something is blocking them, but what can it be?2. Can I just somehow manually power them down?