Adaptec RAID will not power off

I have a little bit ancient Adaptec RAID 2405 controller, but it works fine for my RAID-10 4 HDDs array for archiving data.
Now, I actually need that array just once a week, as my OS and most of my work data is on a separate SSD.
I would love to have that 7200 RPM disks powered down for energy conservation and lowering the noise, but they won't.
In the dedicated Adaptec Storage Manager I set Actions -> Power settings -> Set timers, and then give it "Power off drives after: 3 mins".
But it would not power them off.
1. What can be the cause it is not powering off the drives? Maybe something is blocking them, but what can it be?
2. Can I just somehow manually power them down?
- The drives are reported in Adaptec Storage Manager as supporting both reduced rpm and powered off states.
- I turned off everything that could block the power off - AV, Dropbox, the indexing service in my Windows OS is only limited to files on SSD.
- My OS is on a separate SSD.
- Intel i7, SSD Samgung EVO, RAID-10: 4x WD2003FYYS-0 7200 RPM, Windows 10 latest.
- Adaptec RAID driver is 7.1.0.30034 from 29.11.2012.
