Adaptec Raid 5 degraded but won't rebuild with dedicated hot swap drive. Help!

Hey guys,I've got an old Adaptec 8405 card with a raid 5 that lost a drive. I've got a hot swap drive dedicated to the raid but it wont rebuild and I can't figure out why. Mircosemi support who bought out Adaptec keeps telling me to upgrade the drivers which I've tried repeatedly even tried to force them but Windows says the driver isn't compatible.Tried to force a rebuild but it won't take it.Wierd thing is the response from MicrosemiThis card is at least 5 years old so would it even see a performance increase moving toa PCIe8?And I already told the guy I've tried forcing a driver update but it wont take it. Windows is calling it an Adaptec SCSI device.