Activision's new anti-cheat system for COD includes kernel level driver. driver already leaked.

d3athf1sh
Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 16, 2015
- Messages
- 917
So people were already up in arms over a kernel level driver being required to play COD warzone and vanguard after an upcoming update.
according to activision: “RICOCHET Anti-Cheat’s backend anti-cheat security features will launch alongside Call of Duty: Vanguard, and later this year with the Pacific update coming to Call of Duty: Warzone. In addition to server enhancements coming with RICOCHET Anti-Cheat is the launch of a new PC kernel-level driver, developed internally for the Call of Duty franchise, and launching first for Call of Duty: Warzone…The kernel-level driver will subsequently release for Call of Duty: Vanguard at a later date.”
https://www.denofgeek.com/games/war...oversy-kernel-explained-details-release-date/
but the funny thing is, is one of the employees already leaked it to hackers.
https://www.gamepressure.com/newsro...leaked-call-of-duty-cheatmakers-alread/zc3af2
according to activision: “RICOCHET Anti-Cheat’s backend anti-cheat security features will launch alongside Call of Duty: Vanguard, and later this year with the Pacific update coming to Call of Duty: Warzone. In addition to server enhancements coming with RICOCHET Anti-Cheat is the launch of a new PC kernel-level driver, developed internally for the Call of Duty franchise, and launching first for Call of Duty: Warzone…The kernel-level driver will subsequently release for Call of Duty: Vanguard at a later date.”
https://www.denofgeek.com/games/war...oversy-kernel-explained-details-release-date/
but the funny thing is, is one of the employees already leaked it to hackers.
https://www.gamepressure.com/newsro...leaked-call-of-duty-cheatmakers-alread/zc3af2