Activision Blizzard CEO To Get Even Bigger Bonuses...

Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
17,431

While others get laid off.


https://kotaku.com/activision-blizzard-ceo-to-get-even-bigger-bonuses-whil-1846493910
"that the most recently laid off employees would receive healthcare benefits throughout the year as part of their severance package. They would also get $200 gift cards to Battle.net, I guess so that they can still buy the latest Overwatch skins even while being out of a job, and even while their former boss is about to rake in millions in additional bonuses".

$200 gift cards for Battle.net sounds like a fair severance package o_O

.
 
ManofGod

ManofGod

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 4, 2007
Messages
12,150
Well, take a look at what the Best Buy CEO has done in her strategy to start gutting the company.
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
17,431
ManofGod said:
Well, take a look at what the Best Buy CEO has done in her strategy to start gutting the company.
Click to expand...
Ran by a woman eh? That explains a lot.

Does Best Buy even have any guts left to gut? I walk into my local Best Buy and its really sad looking. I think the only thing keeping them above water are cell phones.
 
P

Powerage

Gawd
Joined
Jun 26, 2007
Messages
1,018
Krenum said:
Ran by a woman eh? That explains a lot.

Does Best Buy even have any guts left to gut? I walk into my local Best Buy and its really sad looking. I think the only thing keeping them above water are cell phones.
Click to expand...
What does being run by a woman explain?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top