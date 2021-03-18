Krenum
While others get laid off.
https://kotaku.com/activision-blizzard-ceo-to-get-even-bigger-bonuses-whil-1846493910
"that the most recently laid off employees would receive healthcare benefits throughout the year as part of their severance package. They would also get $200 gift cards to Battle.net, I guess so that they can still buy the latest Overwatch skins even while being out of a job, and even while their former boss is about to rake in millions in additional bonuses".
$200 gift cards for Battle.net sounds like a fair severance package
.