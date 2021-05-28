ACK !! I have screwed up

Was upgrading the CPU on a Mini ITX MB and somehow managed to bend a couple of socket pins and ended up with a dead MB. 😭

I then broke out my trusty USB microscope and ground down the business end of a tiny screwdriver till it was almost a point ("almost" is important). I then very carefully lifted up on the 2 pins in question with the screwdriver. Those little pins have hooks on the end which made it a lot easier. Even after getting them the best I can you can still see they are bent with the naked eye.

After putting the system back together I was shocked and surprised that it actually worked. Computer booted normally and all seems well. Don't know if it's trust worthy but time will tell.

Anybody else ever successfully tackle this problem? What was your technique?
 
Fixed a few. I use very small tweezers and grab the pin and bend up.
 
congrats on a successful fix! Bent CPU pins is one of those nightmare scenarios.
IIRC I've used razor blades, tweezers, stiff bits of wire, and already-sharp screwdrivers to fix bent pins. Can def be done successfully with care but I've also broken off pins trying to straighten them, yikes.
 
I still prefer the pins on the chips, I've never tried a pin on socket mb. I just feel like I have more control with the fragile thing in my hand. But since I don't change platforms more than once a decade I haven't had an opportunity to break one yet. Maybe in five years.
 
