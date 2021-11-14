acid vapor kills hard drives

I made the mistake of storing some old hard drives near a closed container of diluted tca acid.
I later discovered the acid destroyed the seal and the acid evaporated, some of it wafting by the hard drives.
Both hard drives are dead. They were working before this incident.
Should've sealed the hard drives in bags.
on the other hand, if you want to purposely destroy some hdd's....
I later discovered the acid destroyed the seal and the acid evaporated, some of it wafting by the hard drives.
Both hard drives are dead. They were working before this incident.
Should've sealed the hard drives in bags.
on the other hand, if you want to purposely destroy some hdd's....