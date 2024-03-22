Acid Rain was bad enough, Acid Pour I just don't have time to deal with right now.

https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...data-wiper-targets-linux-x86-network-devices/
https://www.sentinelone.com/labs/acidpour-new-embedded-wiper-variant-of-acidrain-appears-in-ukraine/
God damn it people, this is why we can't have nice things!
TLDR;
it finds network IoT devices and nukes them.
AcidPour’s expanded capabilities would enable it to better disable embedded devices including networking, IoT, large storage (RAIDs), and possibly ICS devices running Linux x86 distributions.
https://www.sentinelone.com/labs/acidpour-new-embedded-wiper-variant-of-acidrain-appears-in-ukraine/
God damn it people, this is why we can't have nice things!
TLDR;
it finds network IoT devices and nukes them.
AcidPour’s expanded capabilities would enable it to better disable embedded devices including networking, IoT, large storage (RAIDs), and possibly ICS devices running Linux x86 distributions.