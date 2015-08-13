Acer XR341CK Freesync owners thread

I just got this monitor and its pretty nice but mine is making a whining noise. The noise happens when theres a lot of black color on the screen such as browsing this site. As soon as I go to a site with little blacks the noise goes away. Anyone else experiencing this? Its like coil whine for a monitor
Also, I tried using the calibrated settings from tftcentral and it looked pretty bad, there was a red push that made everything look too warm. I have an i1 display pro that I wanted to compare my results to theirs and my settings are as follows in the OSD.
Gamma 2.2
Brightness 46
User color mode with RGB gain (51,46,43)
My target was gamma 2.2, 6500k temp, luminance of 160.
