Acer XR341CK Freesync owners thread

SCSI said: Please let us know how the overclock goes. Been thinking about this monitor or a 27 inch freesync with higher freesync limits. Looking for at least 85hz limit if that makes any improvement at all.

Everything I have read is that you can get 85 hz, but then you loose Freesync, or that Freesync is still only 30-75. If you can consistently hit 85 hz then freesync does nothing. It should be easy to plug in 3440x1440 @ 84.914 hz into CRU.One thing I noticed last night is that after adding resolutions to CRU freesync could no longer be enabled. What I had to do was take the settings from CRU and add custom resolutions through the ATI drivers and use CRU to restore default monitor settings. 2560x1440 @ 75 hz did not work correctly so I removed it and used only 2560x1440@60hz. I still had the option for 75hz in HotS though which was fine.There is a chance I'll try to tweak the freesync range to 30-85hz, but I'm not in a hurry to do so. Everything works fine now after considerable tweaking and I am happy with the upper range of 75hz. I came from a LG 27 inch 4k display and a before that 144hz 1080p Phillips TN screen.