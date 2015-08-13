Acer XR341CK Freesync owners thread

H

HybridHB

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 15, 2002
Messages
1,248
I just got this monitor and its pretty nice but mine is making a whining noise. The noise happens when theres a lot of black color on the screen such as browsing this site. As soon as I go to a site with little blacks the noise goes away. Anyone else experiencing this? Its like coil whine for a monitor :(

Also, I tried using the calibrated settings from tftcentral and it looked pretty bad, there was a red push that made everything look too warm. I have an i1 display pro that I wanted to compare my results to theirs and my settings are as follows in the OSD.

Gamma 2.2
Brightness 46
User color mode with RGB gain (51,46,43)

My target was gamma 2.2, 6500k temp, luminance of 160.
 
H

HybridHB

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 15, 2002
Messages
1,248
Alright, so the whine goes away if the brightness is turned up to 54. Ill have to check what the luminescence is now but Ill update the new reading later.
 
H

HybridHB

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 15, 2002
Messages
1,248
Just an update on the whine, I was able to completely eliminate it at any brightness level from 0 to max. All you have to do is turn down the built in speakers to 0.
 
W

WinMan_x2000

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 3, 2003
Messages
156
just curious, u should test with the built in speakers plugged in as if you were using them.
 
H

HybridHB

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 15, 2002
Messages
1,248
The built in speakers gets the audio from the DP cable, so theres nothing to plug in to make them work. The whine happens even if I set the monitor as the default playback device as long as the speakers are set to above 0.
 
Last edited:
D

Dan UCF

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 3, 2003
Messages
1,087
Just wanted to bump this thread up because the other thread has mostly posts about the Gsync version, and I am about to receive one in the mail tomorrow. We should probably let the other thread die since it is so much mixed/old/wrong information.
 
D

Dan UCF

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 3, 2003
Messages
1,087
Alright got the monitor today and have been playing with it. Like it a lot, except for some reason I can't get 2560x1440 to show up as a resolution anywhere. Is there a trick in AMD drivers or something? I'm running Windows 10 64 bit with the latest Radeon drivers.

At native resolution everything is great, but I was hoping to run 2560x1440 for 16:9 aspect ratio games.

Also the stupid built into the OSD frame rate display keeps turning on by itself
 
Last edited:
S

smithkt

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 10, 2008
Messages
273
Dan UCF said:
Alright got the monitor today and have been playing with it. Like it a lot, except for some reason I can't get 2560x1440 to show up as a resolution anywhere. Is there a trick in AMD drivers or something? I'm running Windows 10 64 bit with the latest Radeon drivers.

At native resolution everything is great, but I was hoping to run 2560x1440 for 16:9 aspect ratio games.

Also the stupid built into the OSD frame rate display keeps turning on by itself
Click to expand...

I have one on it's way for delivery tomorrow. I am pretty sure I have read in other places that the monitor does not support this resolution natively. Not sure why.

Once I have it I'll see if it's possible. If you figure it out, would you be so kind as to post your solution.
 
D

Dan UCF

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 3, 2003
Messages
1,087
smithkt said:
I have one on it's way for delivery tomorrow. I am pretty sure I have read in other places that the monitor does not support this resolution natively. Not sure why.

Once I have it I'll see if it's possible. If you figure it out, would you be so kind as to post your solution.
Click to expand...

I will report back if I figure it out. The next thing I noticed was that when I ran the Windmill demo Freesync was not an option for me to be able to enable/disable. It is enabled in the ATI graphics menu and I'm running over DisplayPort so I'm a bit stumped on this too.

Let me tell you, it is pretty fun playing games at 1920x1080 on this thing :rolleyes: :mad:
 
D

Dan UCF

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 3, 2003
Messages
1,087
I used cru-1.2.4 and created a 2560x1440 resolution with 60 hz and it worked for Heroes of the Storm. It did also have 75 hz available in game for 2560x1440, and I had heard that 85 hz was possible with an overclock so I experimented with adding 3440x1440 at 85 hz.

It seemed a little buggy but maybe that is because I put in 85 hz exactly and the other framerates were 59.939 hz and 74.924. I'm going to do more research and reading plus some experimenting to see if something like 84.914 or something will be better.

To fix the refresh rate display bug I re-saved my gaming profile 1 in the monitor's OSD and it has stopped showing every time I changed in/out of games..
 
Last edited:
S

SCSI

Gawd
Joined
Sep 15, 2005
Messages
537
Please let us know how the overclock goes. Been thinking about this monitor or a 27 inch freesync with higher freesync limits. Looking for at least 85hz limit if that makes any improvement at all.
 
R

R3MF

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 14, 2006
Messages
1,803
does the new AMD Crimson Freesync feature work on this monitor?

It should, as i think it is a 30Hz to 75Hz Freesync range.
 
D

Dan UCF

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 3, 2003
Messages
1,087
SCSI said:
Please let us know how the overclock goes. Been thinking about this monitor or a 27 inch freesync with higher freesync limits. Looking for at least 85hz limit if that makes any improvement at all.
Click to expand...

Everything I have read is that you can get 85 hz, but then you loose Freesync, or that Freesync is still only 30-75. If you can consistently hit 85 hz then freesync does nothing. It should be easy to plug in 3440x1440 @ 84.914 hz into CRU.

One thing I noticed last night is that after adding resolutions to CRU freesync could no longer be enabled. What I had to do was take the settings from CRU and add custom resolutions through the ATI drivers and use CRU to restore default monitor settings. 2560x1440 @ 75 hz did not work correctly so I removed it and used only 2560x1440@60hz. I still had the option for 75hz in HotS though which was fine.

There is a chance I'll try to tweak the freesync range to 30-85hz, but I'm not in a hurry to do so. Everything works fine now after considerable tweaking and I am happy with the upper range of 75hz. I came from a LG 27 inch 4k display and a before that 144hz 1080p Phillips TN screen.
 
T

ToastyX

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 12, 2005
Messages
1,400
Dan UCF said:
One thing I noticed last night is that after adding resolutions to CRU freesync could no longer be enabled.
Click to expand...
Make sure to include the range limits using the "Edit..." button at the top. You can also edit the FreeSync range that way.

CRU 1.2.5 now includes the range limits by default if the min/max horizontal values match and certain conditions required for FreeSync are met in the default EDID. Hopefully this will work for all FreeSync monitors.
 
A

aadik

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 15, 2015
Messages
281
So AMD control panel still won't let add custom resolution like nVidia control panel and must use CRU?
 
S

smithkt

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 10, 2008
Messages
273
The crimson driver has a custom resolution option,but during the 30 seconds I spent with it it kept telling me the option i selected were not supported. I'll have to try again when i have the time.
 
T

Tgrove

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 23, 2013
Messages
1,484
ToastyX said:
Make sure to include the range limits using the "Edit..." button at the top. You can also edit the FreeSync range that way.

CRU 1.2.5 now includes the range limits by default if the min/max horizontal values match and certain conditions required for FreeSync are met in the default EDID. Hopefully this will work for all FreeSync monitors.
Click to expand...

So we in turn could use cru to mod the FreeSync range vs having to use ocburners Method?
 
H

HybridHB

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 15, 2002
Messages
1,248
Anyone getting random black screens? Games arent crashing or anything, its like it loses signal for a second and the screen goes blank then comes back up.
 
M

mesyn191

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 28, 2004
Messages
2,983
That is usually a cable issue. Check your cable to make sure its seated properly in the port on the GPU and monitor side. If it is then swap the cable with another known good one. If the problem keeps happening its RMA time.
 
H

HybridHB

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 15, 2002
Messages
1,248
Hey guys I figured I would share my new calibration settings in case anyone doesnt have their own meter. The settings from TFT Central and Toms hardware doesnt give me a balanced picture at all. Ive tested these settings on two different XR341CK's with similar results so they might work for you. I used a i1 Display Pro to get these settings.

Target
Target Luminance - 160 cd/m2
Target Color Temp - 6500k
Target Gamma - 2.2

Monitor OSD Settings
Brightness - 45
Contrast - 47
Gamma - 2.4
R Gain - 53
G Gain - 51
B Gain - 46

Results
Brightness - 161 cd/m2
Avg dE - 0.38
Max dE - 0.69
Result Color Temp - 6549k
Gamma - 2.29
 
D

Dan UCF

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 3, 2003
Messages
1,087
HybridHB said:
Hey guys I figured I would share my new calibration settings in case anyone doesnt have their own meter. The settings from TFT Central and Toms hardware doesnt give me a balanced picture at all. Ive tested these settings on two different XR341CK's with similar results so they might work for you. I used a i1 Display Pro to get these settings.

Target
Target Luminance - 160 cd/m2
Target Color Temp - 6500k
Target Gamma - 2.2

Monitor OSD Settings
Brightness - 45
Contrast - 47
Gamma - 2.4
R Gain - 53
G Gain - 51
B Gain - 46

Results
Brightness - 161 cd/m2
Avg dE - 0.38
Max dE - 0.69
Result Color Temp - 6549k
Gamma - 2.29
Click to expand...

If you happen to follow up on this, for the R, G, B Gains did you mean under Hue or Saturate? Or maybe I'm not aware of another place in the menu to change R G B values.
 
H

HybridHB

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 15, 2002
Messages
1,248
Dan UCF said:
If you happen to follow up on this, for the R, G, B Gains did you mean under Hue or Saturate? Or maybe I'm not aware of another place in the menu to change R G B values.
Click to expand...

Gain is different than Hue and Saturate. Its kind of hidden in the OSD. In order to get to gain, you must set color temp to "user". Once its set to user hit "forward" again (the right arrow with the square around it while the color temp user line is highlighted). It will then drill into a new menu with RGB Gain and Bias.
 
Last edited:
D

Dan UCF

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 3, 2003
Messages
1,087
HybridHB said:
Gain is different than Hue and Saturate. Its kind of hidden in the OSD. In order to get to gain, you must set color temp to "user". Once its set to user hit "forward" again (the right arrow with the square around it while the color temp user line is highlighted). It will then drill into a new menu with RGB Gain and Bias.
Click to expand...

Did you change your Hue/Saturate as well? If so what to?
 
H

HybridHB

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 15, 2002
Messages
1,248
Can you guys do me a favor and reproduce this test? Enable freesync, set FRTC to 40, enable OSD frame counter, run a game with vsync off, pan around and look to see if the frame counter jumps to 75. Its the same test as this video

 
F

FallenCow

Gawd
Joined
Dec 3, 2003
Messages
963
HybridHB said:
Can you guys do me a favor and reproduce this test? Enable freesync, set FRTC to 40, enable OSD frame counter, run a game with vsync off, pan around and look to see if the frame counter jumps to 75. Its the same test as this video

Click to expand...

I think I might have noticed this while playing the Division. Will have to test some more and confirm.

On another note, having tried both Gsync and Freesync, Freesync just doesn't seem as smooth as Gsync. Is it all in my head?
 
S

Shogon

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 15, 2013
Messages
375
FallenCow said:
On another note, having tried both Gsync and Freesync, Freesync just doesn't seem as smooth as Gsync. Is it all in my head?
Click to expand...

Depending on who responds you'll be told FreeSync is better for various reasons. Considering you've used both you can see the differences in person rather than some people who say x is better than y for z reasons. If you perceive GSYNC is better than you have your answer because we all see things differently and someone telling you otherwise in this situation would be a joke. But hey, I'm biased. I've only tried GSYNC. When my U2711 dies I'll probably get a FreeSync monitor to replace it.
 
D

dmnddave

n00b
Joined
Sep 16, 2015
Messages
36
So XR341CK or VR Headset - Oculus/Vive?

I have a 40" Freesync 4K monitor already but started thinking about a VR headset them realized for a few more bucks I could go with the 34" Acer.

What would you do?
 
H

HybridHB

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 15, 2002
Messages
1,248
FallenCow said:
I think I might have noticed this while playing the Division. Will have to test some more and confirm.

On another note, having tried both Gsync and Freesync, Freesync just doesn't seem as smooth as Gsync. Is it all in my head?
Click to expand...

I see it all the time in the division. Did you ever get a chance to test it yet?
 
G

gebgeb

n00b
Joined
May 19, 2016
Messages
1
I know this is becoming a dated thread and everybody probably knows now but division for some reason doesnt do exclusive fullscreen correctly therefore freesync does not work
 
Last edited:
H

HybridHB

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 15, 2002
Messages
1,248
There are multiple issues here. The division always starts in borderless window mode. Every time I start the game I go to video options and it says its its in full screen mode but its not, I have to change the option then go back to full screen then hit apply. Now the game will be in full screen mode and freesync will sort of work. Theres currently a driver issue that causes freeync to desync randomly with certain games. AMD hasnt acknowledged the issue even though it has exists since 15.11. Theres a thread about it on reddit with videos showing the issue. Freesync is broken, does AMD even know? • /r/Amd

I wish there was more media coverage of this, maybe AMD will get off their ass and fix it :/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top