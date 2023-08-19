Acer Predator Helios 18

N

NightReaver

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 20, 2017
Messages
3,280
So I just wanted to make a thread about this laptop in case anybody is wondering about it.

I ordered the model with the 1000 nit mini LED screen and this is my first night using it. All I can say is wow. First impression of the screen is amazing. I've only used VA/TN/ lately some IPS, but easily under 500 nits on any of them. Some pics of the first game I've tried (War Thunder):

No HDR:
2023-08-18 21_11_35-War Thunder.png

HDR on:
2023-08-18 21_18_23-War Thunder.png

In a map with HDR:
2023-08-18 21_19_53-War Thunder - Test Drive.png

Haven't actually played yet, but I felt the need to drop off my 1st experience with high nit/ HDR in general.
 
Congrats. That is the sweetest laptop I've ever seen. I will definitely keep my eye on this thing. Please, if you don't mind give us moar details and impressions about it's build quality, feel, performance, temperatures etc when you have time. Also where did you order it from and how much? That was incredibly fast shipping you mentioned you ordered it 2 days ago lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top