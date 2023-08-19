Acer Predator Helios 18

NightReaver
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Apr 20, 2017
- Messages
- 3,280
So I just wanted to make a thread about this laptop in case anybody is wondering about it.
I ordered the model with the 1000 nit mini LED screen and this is my first night using it. All I can say is wow. First impression of the screen is amazing. I've only used VA/TN/ lately some IPS, but easily under 500 nits on any of them. Some pics of the first game I've tried (War Thunder):
No HDR:
HDR on:
In a map with HDR:
Haven't actually played yet, but I felt the need to drop off my 1st experience with high nit/ HDR in general.
