Acer Nitro Aopen 390hz

This monitor is going for big bucks because its one of the best. I have a 240hz Alienware but the IPS panel drives me nuts. So I use a 144hz VA instead.
These kinds of monitors are for competitive FPS games. You can consistently hit 400 FPS on a strong rig in games like CSGO, Overwatch, and Valorant. Its a niche product, just like the 1600 Nit HDR monitors are niche products for niche segments of consumers.Who is this for? It's in the ultimate extreme overkill category.
Even if I dropped my resolution to half this at 720p (in terms of pixels not width) - I would likely not even get the frame-times to fill 250fps.
Pricing this at $500 seems silly when <1% are going to have a CPU and a GPU combo fast enough to push this many frames at any resolution at any visual quality. It might as well be $5000 for all the good it will do. Even then a lot of this is moot with 100ms ping.
I'd love to see their test setup in any game actually showing 390 frames getting rendered a second in any modern game - this is a recipe for getting hyper CPU limited.
EDIT: So I watched the video, and he didn't bother to show if any of his games on his setup actually is hitting the top refresh. Even assuming he is, the games he mentions that are capable of hitting these frame times are few.
Oh no, I see that. I just think it's crazy to buy a monitor for maybe 5 games.
To a lot of people those 5 games are their life.Oh no, I see that. I just think it's crazy to buy a monitor for maybe 5 games.
At least with people buying an HDR monitor capable of 1600 nitts + local dimming, there is new HDR content being made all the time for it.