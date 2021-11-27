Acer Nitro Aopen 390hz

Who is this for? It's in the ultimate extreme overkill category.

Even if I dropped my resolution to half this at 720p (in terms of pixels not width) - I would likely not even get the frame-times to fill 250fps.

Pricing this at $500 seems silly when <1% are going to have a CPU and a GPU combo fast enough to push this many frames at any resolution at any visual quality. It might as well be $5000 for all the good it will do. Even then a lot of this is moot with 100ms ping.

I'd love to see their test setup in any game actually showing 390 frames getting rendered a second in any modern game - this is a recipe for getting hyper CPU limited.



EDIT: So I watched the video, and he didn't bother to show if any of his games on his setup actually is hitting the top refresh. Even assuming he is, the games he mentions that are capable of hitting these frame times are few.