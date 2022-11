Eulogy said: If you don't know the creds, I'm pretty sure you have to hook up to the serial console to access the boot menu and reset it there. Might as well get over your hesitation about learning the CLI now, as you'll need to do some commands to create new... and I'm pretty sure the GUI on those ancient switches is pretty junk to begin with. Click to expand...

Ah darn it... I don't have the cord or know how to do that. I'll do some research on how to do that. My cameras all work great when plugged into a tplink 8 port poe switch. They don't work when plugged into the 6248p... I assume I need to enable poe on that port. I figured I'd access the GUI and enable it but the login screen is as far as I got. I tried many different "default" passwords that I found online and none of them worked as you can imagine. What software do you recommend for communicating with the switch? I imagine I just buy an off the shelf serial to usb adapter? Or does the dell switch require a special cable? I plan to look this up but might be nice for the info to be here in case someone finds this thread in the future. Thanks for your help!