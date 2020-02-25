Accelero Xtreme IV 280(X) mounting question

Hi,Would someone please give me some guidance on mounting the Accelero IV 280(x) on my Visiontek HD 7950?The instructions indicate that I should apply the included thermal pads to the backside of the card where hot components are located on the opposite side. I’ve marked the components that I think this step applies to, but I’m not sure I’ve included everything. Would someone please mark my pic where the “hot” components are located so I can apply the thermal tape properly?Thanks very much for your help.