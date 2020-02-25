Accelero Xtreme IV 280(X) mounting question

Hi,
Would someone please give me some guidance on mounting the Accelero IV 280(x) on my Visiontek HD 7950?
The instructions indicate that I should apply the included thermal pads to the backside of the card where hot components are located on the opposite side. I’ve marked the components that I think this step applies to, but I’m not sure I’ve included everything. Would someone please mark my pic where the “hot” components are located so I can apply the thermal tape properly?
Thanks very much for your help.
Would someone please give me some guidance on mounting the Accelero IV 280(x) on my Visiontek HD 7950?
The instructions indicate that I should apply the included thermal pads to the backside of the card where hot components are located on the opposite side. I’ve marked the components that I think this step applies to, but I’m not sure I’ve included everything. Would someone please mark my pic where the “hot” components are located so I can apply the thermal tape properly?
Thanks very much for your help.