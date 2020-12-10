AC: Valhalla thread

Anyone play this, i'm like 3 hours in and this game is shit. The acting, animation, and faces look awful. But the biggest issue for me so far though, is i haven't even assasinated anything aside from a test dummy. The hell kind of assasin's creed game is this? Just floating around completing "raids" (the last one i just stood there and let my guys kill everyone, i literally did nothing).



To people that have played this, does it get better? Right now i'm giving it a 2/10 and about to drop it and play cyberpunk.