AC adapter to PC startup?

PainfullyAware

Oct 6, 2023
1
I'm currently in the process of building my first custom PC and had a wiring question I'm hoping someone will have an answer for. I've added a plasma light instead of a 4th fan and I also added some nixie tubes in top to act as a clock. The plasma lite is powered by a 12v wall adapter and the nixie tubes are powered by a regular iPhone wall adapter. My question is...is there a way to feed power to both the plasma light and nixie tubes directly from the computer instead of the wall outlets so they both power on when the computer is turned on?
the nixie tubes are probably just 5v usb then, could just run a cable to a usb port.
the light, we'll need a bit more info, like what is the ac brick outputting? "12v" isnt clear enough.
could post links to them both...
 
