Abusing a range extender as wireless link to modem?

Due to circumstances and a rushed fiber internet installation at my (rented) apartment, the freshly installed fiber modem ended up in the basement, with a highly inconvenient way to route Cat-6 between the ground floor apartment and the fiber modem (lots of drilling & running cable through public areas). Currently I have an old Netgear (~2007 vintage) router on the fiber modem, with a TP-Link RE550 range extender in the apartment to pass the wireless link to the wired network in the apartment.Obviously using a router that's capable of only wireless b/g (and 2.4 GHz, hi microwaves) is less than ideal on a half-Gbps internet connection, so I'm looking for a way to upgrade the current wireless link.One hare-brained idea I had was to get another RE550 and use it next to the fiber modem, activating its DHCP server so that it could be used with the existing RE. This however feels like a totally inappropriate use case for a REIs the right approach here to e.g. use a router in bridge mode or similar?