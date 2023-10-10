About to do a system upgrade, need clarification

gurumute

n00b
Joined
Aug 22, 2016
Messages
6
If I install the following:

1) Intel Core i9-13900KS

2) Kingston Technology Kingston Fury Beast RGB Black 128GB (4x32GB) 5600MT/s

3) Crucial T700 2TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD - Up to 12,400 MB/s (Installed into the M.2_1 slot)

4) WD_BLACK 4TB SN850X (X2 - Raid 1, installed into the M.2_2 and M.2_3 slots)

5) ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX™ 4090 OG OC Edition (because of the M.2_1 slot being used by a Gen 5 SSD, the PCIe 5.0 goes from X16 to X8 (PCIE 5.0 x8 has the same bandwidth as PCIE 4.0 x16 at 32GB/s).

6) ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero (I'm assuming the Dark Hero refresh wouldn't be worth it since I'm using a large mem kit, don't care about WiFi7).

Besides the 2% hit to the 4090 performance will take because of the M.2_1 slot Gen 5 SSD m.2 being active, is there any other downside to the hardware combo above where I'll run into other issues?
 
