About to do a system upgrade, need clarification

If I install the following:
1) Intel Core i9-13900KS
2) Kingston Technology Kingston Fury Beast RGB Black 128GB (4x32GB) 5600MT/s
3) Crucial T700 2TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD - Up to 12,400 MB/s (Installed into the M.2_1 slot)
4) WD_BLACK 4TB SN850X (X2 - Raid 1, installed into the M.2_2 and M.2_3 slots)
5) ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX™ 4090 OG OC Edition (because of the M.2_1 slot being used by a Gen 5 SSD, the PCIe 5.0 goes from X16 to X8 (PCIE 5.0 x8 has the same bandwidth as PCIE 4.0 x16 at 32GB/s).
6) ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero (I'm assuming the Dark Hero refresh wouldn't be worth it since I'm using a large mem kit, don't care about WiFi7).
Besides the 2% hit to the 4090 performance will take because of the M.2_1 slot Gen 5 SSD m.2 being active, is there any other downside to the hardware combo above where I'll run into other issues?
