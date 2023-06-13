Abit from the ashes..

No, not really, and it's abit. No capital A.
ABIT Computer Corporation closed in 2008/09 - this company here is Universal Abit Co. LTD - They are owned by USi (Universal Scientific Industrial) - a China based company. very little in common with the old brand that was established in Taiwan.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Universal_Abit

"The old company, ABIT Computer Corporation (USA), is now dissolved and is no longer in existence."
 
